New Suit - Contract

Duke Energy, a utilities operation company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Erod Habib Xaragua El. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01998, Xaragua El v. Duke Energy Corporation.

Energy

September 01, 2022, 4:34 AM