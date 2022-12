Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Marsh & McLennan d/b/a Mercer Investment Consulting to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Peter S. Stamatis on behalf of Apostolos Xanthopoulos, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting false representations about the success of Mercer's investment funds. The case is 1:22-cv-06792, Xanthopoulos v. Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. et al.