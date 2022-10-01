Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Ashley M. Bauer has entered an appearance for the National Collegiate Athletic Association in a pending personal injury class action. The suit, which accuses the NCAA of willfully disregarding the risk of players sustaining concussion-related brain injuries, brings claims on behalf of individuals who participated in Florida State University's football program between 1952 and 2014. The suit was filed Aug. 12 in Florida Northern District Court by Shrader & Associates and attorney Rebecca S. Vinocur. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 4:22-cv-00294, Xanders v. National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 01, 2022, 12:53 PM