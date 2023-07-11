Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Herrmann Law and Lichten & Liss-Riordan on Tuesday removed a trade secret lawsuit filed against a former Twitter head of compensation to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on behalf of X Corp. as successor to Twitter, which accuses Mark Schobinger of misappropriating a report detailing compensation and performance bonus information for over 2,000 employees. Schobinger has subsequently filed an employment class action targeting Twitter for alleged unpaid compensation. The case is 1:23-cv-00778, X Corp. v. Schobinger.

Internet & Social Media

July 11, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

X Corp.

defendants

Mark Schobinger

defendant counsels

Herrmann Law, PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract