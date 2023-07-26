New Suit - Contract

X Corp., the company formerly known as Twitter, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bright Data Ltd. on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Haynes & Boone, accuses the defendant of automatically 'scraping' large volumes of content and data from Twitter, now known as 'X', and selling the data to third parties in violation of the platform's Terms of Service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03698, X Corp. v. Bright Data Ltd.

Internet & Social Media

July 26, 2023, 2:34 PM

X Corp.

Haynes and Boone

Bright Data Ltd.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract