Who Got The Work

A. Matthew Ashley, Benjamin W. Hattenbach and Charlotte J. Wen from Irell & Manella have stepped in as defense counsel to Adeia Guides in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Nov. 28 in California Northern District Court by Keker, Van Nest & Peters on behalf of X Corp., seeks a declaration of noninfringement on four asserted patents. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse, is 3:23-cv-06151, X Corp. v. Adeia Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 22, 2023, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

X Corp.

Plaintiffs

Keker, Van Nest & Peters

defendants

Adeia Guides Inc.

Adeia Inc.

Adeia Media LLC

defendant counsels

Irell & Manella

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims