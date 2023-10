News From Law.com

X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, has accused a former employee of leaking information to the media in order to embarrass Elon Musk. The lawsuit alleges defendant Julie Chen is a disgruntled former employee of X who unlawfully shared the company's confidential and proprietary information with a writer for the New York Times and other journalists. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar.

October 04, 2023, 10:27 AM

