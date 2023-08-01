New Suit - Contract

White & Case filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of X Corp., the successor to Twitter Inc. The suit pursues claims against online hate and disinformation research agency Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd. The suit contends that the defendant unlawfully scraped data from the X platform in violation of the platform's user terms of agreement in an effort to 'cherry pick' and 'selectively quote' data that would be used in preparing research reports to statically support its discovery of harmful content on the platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03836, X Corp, a Nevada Corporation v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, Inc., a Washington, D.C. non-profit corporation et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 01, 2023, 7:53 AM

Plaintiffs

X Corp, a Nevada Corporation

Plaintiffs

White & Case

defendants

Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd., a British non-profit organization

Center for Countering Digital Hate, Inc., a Washington, D.C. non-profit corporation

Does 1 through 50, Inclusive

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract