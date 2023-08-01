White & Case filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of X Corp., the successor to Twitter Inc. The suit pursues claims against online hate and disinformation research agency Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd. The suit contends that the defendant unlawfully scraped data from the X platform in violation of the platform's user terms of agreement in an effort to 'cherry pick' and 'selectively quote' data that would be used in preparing research reports to statically support its discovery of harmful content on the platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03836, X Corp, a Nevada Corporation v. Center for Countering Digital Hate, Inc., a Washington, D.C. non-profit corporation et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
August 01, 2023, 7:53 AM