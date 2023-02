New Suit - Contract

Herrick, Feinstein filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Wythe Berry Fee Owner LLC. The suit, over a commercial lease dispute, pursues claims against Yoel Goldman, Zelig Weiss and Wythe Berry LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01137, Wythe Berry Fee Owner LLC v. Wythe Berry LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 10, 2023, 7:55 AM