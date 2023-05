Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Friday removed a securities fraud lawsuit against the Valkyrie Group and Chad Swensen to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Freeman Lovell on behalf of Scott Wyssling, accuses the defendants of misappropriating investment funds intended for renewable energy projects. The case is 2:23-cv-00344, Wyssling v. Swensen et al.

Renewable Energy

May 26, 2023, 7:51 PM

