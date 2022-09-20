New Suit - Employment

The Wyoming Rescue Mission, a nonprofit Christian organization which operates the 'Rescued Treasures Thrift Store' in Casper, Wyoming, filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services on Tuesday in Wyoming District Court. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's refusal to hire non-Christian workers is protected under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The complaint was brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Law Office of John G. Knepper. The case is 1:22-cv-00206, Wyoming Rescue Mission v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission et al.

