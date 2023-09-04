Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Ohio Security Insurance Co. have turned to attorneys Glenn P. Berger and Marshall T. Potashner of Jaffe & Asher to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, pertaining to a disputed fire loss claim, was filed July 19 in New York Western District Court by Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens on behalf of Techfrys Corp. and Wynstream Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., is 1:23-cv-00719, Wynstream Holdings Limited et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 04, 2023, 7:34 AM

Techfrys Corporation

Wynstream Holdings Limited

Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens Llp (buf)

Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens LLP

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Ohio Security Insurance Company

Jaffe & Asher

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute