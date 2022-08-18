New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Ohio Security Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit, centering on a dispute over fire damage and business loss claims, was brought by Duke Holzman Photiadis & Gresens on behalf of Wynstream Holdings and Techfrys Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00623, Wynstream Holdings Limited et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 6:06 PM