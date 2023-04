New Suit - Employment

Taylor Morrison Home and Roe Corp. were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The complaint was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former employee alleging racial discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00613, Wynn v. Taylor Morrison, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Wilhelmina Wynn

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

defendants

Taylor Morrison, Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination