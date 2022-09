Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Staffmark Investment LLC to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-, gender- and race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Sabatini and Associates on behalf of Jamaal Wynn. The case is 3:22-cv-01196, Wynn v. Staffmark Investment, LLC.

Connecticut

September 22, 2022, 4:50 PM