Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Knight Nicastro MacKay on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against BNSF Railway to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was filed by the Cross Law Firm on behalf of Stephen Wynn. The case is 4:22-cv-00779, Wynn v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2022, 7:44 PM