New Suit - Trade Secrets

Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Shutts & Bowen, targets former Travel & Leisure employee Robert Kasprzyk and Paula Kasprzyk for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in service of a competing venture. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01609, Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc. et al v. Kasprzyk et al.