Amid a wave of litigation against the lodging industry on behalf of human trafficking victims , Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is suing some of its franchisees for indemnification.Wyndham, which calls itself the world's largest hotel franchising company, filed a pair of suits in Newark, New Jersey federal court seeking indemnification from Ohio motel operators in underlying suits brought on behalf of survivors of sex trafficking.

June 12, 2023, 2:22 PM

