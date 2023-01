New Suit - Contract

Connell Foley filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Wyndham Franchisor LLC. The suit brings claims against WGH Willowbrook LLC, Alex Yang and Katherine Yu Hong Yang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00029, Wyndham Franchisor, LLC v. Wgh Willowbrook, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 04, 2023, 5:59 PM