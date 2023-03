Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Hart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against EOG Resources, a Delaware-based petroleum company, to Wyoming District Court. The complaint, a dispute over oil and gas mineral rights, was filed by Smith Tortorich LLC on behalf of Wyndfall Holdings LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00054, Wyndfall Holdings LLC v. EOG Resources Inc.

Energy

March 30, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Wyndfall Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

The Tortorich Group LLC

defendants

EOG Resources Inc

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property