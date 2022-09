Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Spectrum Paint East LLC to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Nauheim Law Office on behalf of Douglas Wylie. The case is 2:22-cv-03009, Wylie v. Spectrum Paint East, LLC.

South Carolina

September 07, 2022, 7:08 PM