New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg and Johnson Firm filed a consumer class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court against Island Federal Credit Union. The suit accuses the company of charging multiple $30 fees on single transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05722, Wykle v. Island Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Patrick Wykle

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Island Federal Credit Union

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract