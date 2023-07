Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Starbucks to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which contends Starbucks was negligent in serving a hot beverage with an ill-fitting lid, was filed by Baratta & Baratta and Feldheim & Wilenkin on behalf of Jessie A. Wyers. The case is 2:23-cv-11717, Wyers v. Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee Company.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 18, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessie A Wyers

defendants

Starbucks Corporation d/b/a Starbucks Coffee Company

defendant counsels

Foster Swift Collins & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims