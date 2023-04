New Suit - Employment Class Action

Byline Bank was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Outten & Golden, Pedersen & Weinstein and the Shavitz Law Group, alleges that employees were not compensated for pre- and post-shift security screenings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02639, Wychesit v. Byline Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 27, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Wychesit

Plaintiffs

Outten & Golden

defendants

Byline Bank

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations