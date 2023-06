New Suit - Employment

Verizon Communications and an affiliate were hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former equipment engineer who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting unpaid overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03385, Wyche v. Verizon Sourcing, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

June 21, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

David Wyche

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Sourcing, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations