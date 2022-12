New Suit - Trademark

Bass, Berry & Sims filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of WyattZier LLC. The suit names Wheelers Raid Distillery LLC for marketing its alcohol products using a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01034, WyattZier, LLC v. Wheelers Raid Distillery, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 20, 2022, 12:50 PM