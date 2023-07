Removed To Federal Court

Parasys Inc., a private security and investigation firm, on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was constructively discharged due to her disability. The defendant is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 8:23-cv-01934, Wyatt v. Paragon Syst., Inc. d/b/a Parasys, Inc.

Maryland

July 20, 2023, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Lavita Wyatt

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Christopher J. Smith, LLC

defendants

Paragon Syst., Inc. d/b/a Parasys, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act