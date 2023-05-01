Who Got The Work

Jones Day partner Harold Bond Walther has entered an appearance for Weijian Shan in a pending lawsuit. The suit also targets the University of Maryland; university president Darryll Pines; and other defendants. The complaint was filed March 17 in Maryland District Court behalf of Li Chen and three other Chinese citizens who contend that the University of Maryland unjustly revoked their permission to conduct a protest on the university’s campus targeting defendant Shan’s alleged connections to the Chinese Communist party and connections to the university. The suit was brought by Compass Law Partners, the Law Offices of Yongbing Zhang and Freeth & Associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, is 1:23-cv-00742, Wyatt et al v. University of Maryland.

May 01, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Hao Li

Jian Wyatt

Li Chen

Yudong Zhang

Plaintiffs

Freeth & Associates LLC

Law Offices Of Yongbing Zhang

Compass Law Partners

defendants

Bruce Perry

Darryll Pines

Joel Dewyer

Leeann Akouri-Shan

University of Maryland

Weijian Shan

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation