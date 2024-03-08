WWW.YoureBeingSued: Lawyers Criticized Over Website-Accessib...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers and attorney-driven litigation are in the spotlight as hundreds of lawsuits flood the courts, alleging violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act, especially as it applies to business websites. Website-accessibility lawsuits have been on the rise as reliance on the internet grows, but a popular narrative paints plaintiffs lawyers as money-hungry and ungenuine. But advocates say these lawyers are acting in the interest of millions of people who have no recourse but to sue.

Technology

March 08, 2024, 10:39 AM

