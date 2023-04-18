Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker McKenzie on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Clinton Squadroni to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs on behalf of WWEX Franchise Holdings, an authorized UPS parcel shipping services reseller, accuses former WWEX director of sales, Squadroni, of allegedly misappropriating trade secret, proprietary and confidential information in favor of direct competitor, InXpress LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-00809, Wwex Franchise Holdings LLC v. Squadroni.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 6:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Wwex Franchise Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Clinton Squadroni

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract