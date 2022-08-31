WWEs Former Legal Chief Returns to the GC Ring With Nonprofi...

News From Law.com

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s former legal boss, Samira Shah, has crossed the finish line to secure a new general counsel gig at New York Road Runners, a non-profit organization that aims to "change the world through running." Shah, who exited the WWE ring under murky circumstances in April, is a runner, rock climber and cyclist, according to her LinkedIn profile, where she announced her new role Tuesday. In addition to her GC role, Shah also now serves as NYRR's senior VP of legal and assistant secretary.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 31, 2022, 11:17 AM