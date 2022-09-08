WWE Hires New Legal Boss, Appoints Ex-Raiders GC to Oversee ...

News From Law.com

World Wrestling Entertainment on Thursday announced it has hired Juilliard School general counsel Maurice Edelson as chief legal officer and former Las Vegas Raiders general counsel and president Dan Ventrelle as executive vice president. Ventrelle had been longtime general counsel of the Raiders before being promoted to president in July 2021. The team ousted him in May, a move Ventrelle alleges was retribution his hostile-workplace concerns to the league office.

September 08, 2022, 12:06 PM