Orlando Health Medical Group Inc. was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of patients who contend that the defendant shares their private health information with third party Meta Platforms. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00483, W.W. v. Orlando Health Medical Group, Inc.
Health Care
March 16, 2023, 5:55 PM