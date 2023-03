New Suit - Contract

Scott Witz, a former vice president of W.W. Grainger who was indicted last September on charges of child pornography, was sued by the company on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court for breach of contract. The suit, brought by Cooley, seeks to claw back over $1.5 million in executive compensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01690, W.W. Grainger Inc. v. Witz.

Wholesalers

March 17, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cooley

defendants

Scott Witz

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct