Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Wurth Electronics ICS, a maker of intelligent power systems. The suit targets Uhandis Product Design and Mohamed Elemary for allegedly misappropriating customers and vendors' proprietary documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00082, Wurth Electronics Ics, Inc. v. Elemary et al.

March 17, 2023, 6:26 PM

Wurth Electronics Ics, Inc.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Mohamed Elemary

Uhandis Product Design, LLC

