Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Cheek Law Firm on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway, Duracell and MCC Management Group d/b/a Sleep Connection to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Delluomo & Crow on behalf of Chris Wulfert, who was allegedly burned by an anti-snoring wrist device. The case is 5:23-cv-00417, Wulfert v. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris Wulfert

Plaintiffs

Delluomo & Crow

defendants

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Duracell Inc

Mcc Management Group Inc

defendant counsels

Cheek Law Firm PLLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims