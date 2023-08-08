Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants were sued on Aug. 7 in Nebraska District Court over an allegedly defective product. The court case was filed by Gross Welch Marks Clare on behalf of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., Robert Wulf and Sandra Wulf. The suit claims that Robert Wulf sustained injuries after rescuing his dog from an alleged defective new 2022 Thor Magnitude motorhome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00347, Wulf et al v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.
Automotive
August 08, 2023, 5:38 AM