New Suit - Product Liability

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants were sued on Aug. 7 in Nebraska District Court over an allegedly defective product. The court case was filed by Gross Welch Marks Clare on behalf of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., Robert Wulf and Sandra Wulf. The suit claims that Robert Wulf sustained injuries after rescuing his dog from an alleged defective new 2022 Thor Magnitude motorhome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00347, Wulf et al v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 08, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company

Robert Wulf

Sandra Wulf

Gross, Welch Law Firm

defendants

Thor Industries, Inc.

Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

Bish's Holdings, LLC

Bish's RV - Lincoln

Bish's RV Holdings, LLC

Bish's RV of Junction City

Bish's RV of Omaha

Bish's RV, Inc.

Bish's RV, LLC

Brv Eugene, LLC

Brv Lincoln, LLC

Brv Omaha, LLC

Brv, LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product