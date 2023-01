Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sills Cummis & Gross on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Fred Lichtmacher on behalf of Shuang You Wu, claims JPMorgan negligently allowed nearly three dozen unauthorized and fraudulent withdrawals totaling over $84,300. The case is 1:23-cv-00763, Wu v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.