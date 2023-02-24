New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a product liability Friday in Minnesota District Court over an allegedly defective 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The lawsuit, filed by Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball and Meshbesher & Spence on behalf of Jeffrey Wu, seeks to recover damages after the plaintiff's vehicle slipped out of the park position and backed over the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00462, Wu v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 7:22 PM