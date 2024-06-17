Who Got The Work

John Shaeffer and Meeghan Tirtasaputra of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to represent Cobalt Equipment Inc. and Shelter Systems USA Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 8 in California Northern District Court on behalf of WS Acquisition LLC, contends that the defendant's portable, modular tents infringe upon the plaintiff's patented design and trade dress for octagonal shelter products. The suit was filed by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Hershner Hunter LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-02719, Ws Acquisition, LLC v. Shelter Systems USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 17, 2024, 12:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ws Acquisition, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Hershner Hunter

defendants

Cobalt Equipment, Inc.

Shelter Systems USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims