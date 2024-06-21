Who Got The Work

John Shaeffer and Meeghan H. Tirtasaputra of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to represent Cobalt Equipment and Shelter Systems in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed May 7 in California Northern District Court by Saul Ewing LLP and Hershner Hunter LLP on behalf of WS Acquisition, accuses the defendants of selling shelter systems with a confusingly similar structural design to the plaintiff's products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 5:24-cv-02719, Ws Acquisition, LLC v. Shelter Systems USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2024, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Ws Acquisition, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Cobalt Equipment, Inc.

Shelter Systems USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims