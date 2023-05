News From Law.com

Washington Court of Appeals Judge Linda CJ Lee held that the superior court had erred in granting a writ of restitution to Matthew Howard and Cynthia Forland, as it was based on an incorrect interpretation of RCW 59.18.650(2)(d). Thus, Lee reversed the order, remanding for the superior court to dismiss the case, and awarding attorney fees and costs to the tenant, James Pinkerton.

