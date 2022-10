News From Law.com

The family of a man killed in his sleep by a fallen tree is challenging the immunity afforded to a 9-1-1 operator, who delayed activating a tornado alarm. Before the Georgia Court of Appeals, attorneys argued the scope of statutory immunities afforded to emergency management personnel. Appellant counsel for the plaintiff contend the former Bartow County sheriff deputy breached a ministerial duty, nixing official immunity provided for discretionary acts.

Georgia

October 20, 2022, 11:42 AM