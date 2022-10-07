Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of 13-Year-Old Boy Wh...

News From Law.com

The first wrongful death claim over the Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has been filed against Merck & Co., the nationwide pharmaceutical manufacturer behind several vaccine products, including the Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Attorneys at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman allege that 13-year-old Noah Foley of Greensboro died due to a two-year battle caused by complications from the Gardasil vaccine. The wrongful death claim was filed Sept. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Court of North Carolina.

Health Care

October 07, 2022, 2:35 PM