News From Law.com

After agreeing to review the scope of statutory immunities afforded to emergency management personnel, the Supreme Court of Georgia has remanded an underlying Bartow County wrongful death matter to the Georgia Court of Appeals.According to justices, the intermediate appellate court erred in affirming that Georgia's public duty doctrine barred official capacity claims against a 911 operator who delayed activating a tornado alarm.

Georgia

November 27, 2023, 1:51 PM

nature of claim: /