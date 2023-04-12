Wrongful Death Case Settles For $26M, Fueling Concerns About...

News From Law.com

A settlement has finally been reached in the years-long battle over a Georgia apartment complex shooting that killed a young mother and her unborn child, plaintiffs counsel announced Tuesday. The agreement was for the full policy limits of $26 million following several years of insurance coverage disputes that delayed litigation. The case had been approaching a specially set trial in February before it was settled. The names of the parties in the case remain confidential, however.

April 12, 2023, 4:02 PM

