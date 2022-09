News From Law.com

Ex-lawyer Mark Pagani was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for fraud and tax evasion by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant. Pagani, who used to practice law in Wethersfield, conspired with a man—now deceased and referred to as K.S. in the court documents—to commit fraud of more than $1 million against an investor, according a Department of Justice news release. This is Pagani's third federal conviction.

Connecticut

September 19, 2022, 4:53 PM