Dora A. Brantley and Brandon W. Waddell of Foster Swift Collins & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel for Nicholas Giaquinto, a police officer for the Detroit Police Department, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 3 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Christopher Trainer & Associates on behalf of Kimberly Wroblewski, who contends she was wrongfully arrested and prosecuted for crimes she did not commit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:24-cv-10011, Wroblewski v. Detroit, City of et al.
Government
February 20, 2024, 10:53 AM