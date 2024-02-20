Who Got The Work

Dora A. Brantley and Brandon W. Waddell of Foster Swift Collins & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel for Nicholas Giaquinto, a police officer for the Detroit Police Department, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 3 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Christopher Trainer & Associates on behalf of Kimberly Wroblewski, who contends she was wrongfully arrested and prosecuted for crimes she did not commit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:24-cv-10011, Wroblewski v. Detroit, City of et al.

Government

February 20, 2024, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Wroblewski

Plaintiffs

Christopher Trainer And Assoc (white Lake)

defendants

Brian Rinehart

City of Detroit

County of Wayne

Dennis L. Doherty

Detroit, City of

James Diguiseppe

Nicholas Giaquinto

Wayne, County of

defendant counsels

Wayne County Corporation Counsel

Foster Swift Collins & Smith

City Of Detroit

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation