New Suit - Patent

Apple was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District. The suit, brought by Ramey LLP, was filed by WristDocs LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-00531, WristDocs, LLC v. Apple, Inc.

Technology

July 24, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

WristDocs, LLC

defendants

Apple, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ramey LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims