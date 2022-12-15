Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burch Porter & Johnson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against YRC Inc. a/k/a YRC Freight f/k/a Roadway Express Inc. and Michael Oliver to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Futhey Law Firm on behalf of Dariun Wright, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after he was accused and arrested for allegedly stealing two computers from the YRC Freight facility. The case is 2:22-cv-02851, Wright v. YRC, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 5:41 AM